Police arrest driver over alleged murder of former employer in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old driver alleged to have murdered his former employer, Kola Adun, a resident of River Valley Estate, in Ojodu, Berger.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abeokuta by the Command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola.

Odutola said that the police received a distress call from the Mubarak area in Akute, reporting an unusual stench emanating from Adun’s residence.

She said that Adun’s decomposing body was discovered in his home on July, 7 with visible stab wounds.

She added that the deceased’s Toyota Camry car with Registration Number LAGOS AAA 193 GC was also discovered missing.

“Officers responded promptly and found Adun’s lifeless body with bloodstains at the scene.

“The remains of the deceased have been evacuated to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, for autopsy.

“The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Abeokuta, for discreet investigation and prosecution,” she said.

Odutola stated that preliminary investigations revealed that the former driver of the deceased unlawfully entered Adun’s residence on July 5, 2025, with the intent to rob, and stabbed him to death.

“Suspicion was raised on Sunday morning, July 6, when a friend of the deceased went to pick him up for church service and discovered that the gate was locked from the outside.

“Several calls were put to the victim’s phone, which were unanswered before the phone was switched off.

“Adun’s friend alerted the family and reported the matter at Ojodu Berger Police station” she said.

Odutola said that the suspect was arrested while attempting to sell the stolen vehicle to a car dealer in Ijede, Ikorodu, who promptly contacted the police.

