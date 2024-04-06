Police arrest dismissed Naval officer in Lagos for alleged impersonation, extortion, thuggery

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a dismissed Nigerian Navy personnel for allegedly impersonating a serving military personnel and lending himself out to assault people.
The Command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.
He said, “The suspect was apprehended while he and his boys were beating a hotel staff.
“The job was contracted to him by one of the hotel’s customers who had refused to stop smoking in a ‘no smoking’ area of the hotel.
“He charges N20,000 to bring his boys to beat up anybody for his clients.”
He stated that the suspect was dismissed 24 years ago from the Nigeria Navy, but continued to parade himself as a serving personnel.
“The suspect was dismissed in 2000, but he still parades himself as a naval officer,’’ Hundeyin stressed.
He assured that the suspect would soon be arraigned.