Police arrest, detain school driver over pupils’ death in Lagos 

A driver, Odunsah Mandala, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly causing the death of two primary pupils.

Mandala was said to have been taking several pupils of a school located in Surulere to their various homes Friday when the children started complaining that they were feeling sick.

It was gathered that the driver had shut all the windows in the school bus to prevent rain from beating the children but did not put on the air conditioner.

Similarly, it was gathered that most of the children in the bus passed out after complaining they were feeling sick before they were eventually rushed to Randle General Hospital and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

It was learnt that the parents of one of the deceased pupils who could not understand why the children were not attended to when they complained of ill-health, reported to the police.

Reacting to the incident, the Command’s Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said they were suspecting possible suffocation of the kids, adding that autopsy would unravel cause off death.

Hundeyin, who posted about the incident on his Twitter handle, said: “Yes, the driver has been arrested but the young souls are already gone, sadly so. A school bus driver ignored repeated complaints from the kids he was taking home that they were not feeling well. Some of the kids went unconscious, two eventually died.

“Schools need to up their game in recruitment and pay more attention to job fit. Parents too need to do thorough background checks of schools and crèches before entrusting their kids into their care.

“Meanwhile, the relevant regulatory agency has been notified of this act of gross negligence. Security is everyone’s business” Hundeyin was quoted saying.