The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested suspected cultists and recovered firearms from them.

It was learnt that on November 18 during a routine raid operation, Police operatives from Trademore Division arrested one Frank Celestine, 24; Ndubuisi Okeanu, 24; Madu Franklin, 22; and Obinna Okoro, 22, all male, at Zone 5 along Lugbe axis.

The Commissioner, FCT Police Command, Bala Ciroma, disclosed this at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Ciroma stated that the suspects confessed to being members of the Vikings confraternity and responsible for nefarious activities along that axis.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects were one locally made pump action rifle, two locally made pistols, one locally fabricated Beretta pistol, 19 live cartridges, four rounds of live ammunition, five mobile phones, one cutlass, four ATM cards and dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Similarly, on November 17, acting on tip off, Police Operatives from Lugbe Division arrested one Abdulrahaman Ismail, 31, and Omolade Kolade, 24, for being members of the Vikings confraternity and robbing a PoS operator along that axis.

The suspects confessed that their gang leader, one “Mosquito,” currently at large, spearheads all their robbery operations.

The CP noted that concerted effort is being made to arrest the fleeing suspect.

Ciroma added that the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.