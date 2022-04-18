Police arrest crime kingpin who shot Gov. Ayade’s security aide   

Police in Cross River have arrested a suspected crime kingpin, who shot Governor Ben Ayade security Adviser, Godswill Emmanuel, a.k.a Emperor and two members of his gang.

The State’s Commissioner of Police CP, Aminu Alhassan, confirmed the arrest Monday in Calabar, State’s capital.

The gang members were said to have been responsible for the shooting of Governor Ben Ayade’s Security Adviser, Ani Esin, in 2018.

They were arrested at a hotel in Akampka Local Government Area of the south south State.

Following the incident, the Cross River State government and the police declared `Emperor’ wanted in 2018.

CP Alhassan said Emmanuel was arrested alongside Denis Onyekachi and Edet Okon and that his men were battle-ready for criminals in the state.

“We are not making noise about our achievements, but this is warning to all those involved in crime in the state; we will continue to smoke them out.

“We have never relented in our quest to sanitise every part of the state.

“It is either you stay away from crime while in Cross River or you leave because this place will be too hot for you to operate.

“Criminals must leave the state now or face the consequences as well as the full wrath of the law,’’ Alhassan warned