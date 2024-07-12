Police arrest couple planning to sell son for funds to travel abroad

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a couple (name withheld) over an alleged attempt to sell their two-year-old son to travel to Canada.

The Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said that the couple, aged 28 and 22, were arrested on Tuesday, while attempting to sell the boy off.

The spokesperson said that on Tuesday, at about 2:45pm, the Isolo Divisional Police Officer received information that a couple went to Isolo General Hospital and declared their intention to sell their baby boy.

He said: “Upon receipt of the information, operatives from the station moved swiftly to the hospital, where they were about to sell their child.

“The baby’s age is two and he has been rescued.

“Upon interrogation, the couple confessed that they decided to sell the baby to enable the man to travel to Canada for a greener pasture.

“However, the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

