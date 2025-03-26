Police arrest cook over alleged $35,000 theft; rescue kidnapped woman

The Gombe State Police Command has arrested one Hannatu Ibrahim, 28, who allegedly stole $35,000 (N53,495,400) from her Syrian employer.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Gombe on Wednesday, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, the Command’s spokesperson, said two other suspects were also arrested in connection with the alleged theft.

Abdullahi said that Ibrahim, a cook, after allegedly stealing the money, also set her employer’s house on fire.

He said that a report was received on Saturday from Mohammed Jurdi, a Syrian expatriate with Triacter Nigeria Limited, who alleged that Ibrahim stole $35,000 (N53,495,400) belonging to him and set his house ablaze.

“Upon receipt of the call, Police patrol team from Gombe Division swiftly swung into action and arrested the prime suspect, Hannatu Ibrahim.

“Upon investigation, she was found in possession of 7,100 US Dollars,” he said.

Abdullahi said that further investigation led to the arrest of two other suspects in connection with the crime as one of the two suspects was arrested with $100 note received from Ibrahim.

He said a total of $7, 200 was recovered as exhibits from the suspects, adding that the case would soon be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

In a related development, the police spokesperson said that a 22-year-old housewife from Wuro-Waila, Kumo community, was rescued unhurt after five days in captivity.

Abdullahi said that on March 19 at about 1:30pm, a formal complaint was received from one Usaini Magaji, 36, that six men with a single barrel gun and sticks invaded his residence.

According to the command spokesman, Magaji informed the police that the armed men shot into the air and then abducted his wife, Amina Hussaini.

“On receipt of the report, policemen from Akko Divisional Police headquarters, led by CSP Chama Yakubu, visited the scene of incident, where two empty shells of single barrel cartridges were recovered.”

Abdullahi said the police immediately commenced investigation, raiding black spots and tracking the fleeing abductors

He said that when the heat on the suspects was too much, they released their victim on Tuesday at about 3:00p.m. and took to their heels, escaping into the bush.

The command’s spokesman said that Mrs Amina Hussaini has since been reunited with her family after receiving medical attention.

Abdullahi said that efforts were being intensified to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

He also said five other suspects were arrested over various crimes in the state ranging from criminal conspiracy, theft of motorcycle and possession of locally-made pistol.

Abdullahi urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police or other security agencies.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and properties of residents.

