Police arrest community leader for allegedly assaulting wife

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency said the police had arrested a community leader (name withheld) for allegedly assaulting his wife.

The Executive Secretary of DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, made the arrest known in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

Vigour-Adeniyi said the suspect inflicted injures on his wife on April 9 in Ajah area of the state.

She said: “Following a report of physical assault by the community leader, who allegedly brutally assaulting his wife on Easter Sunday, leaving her with grievous injures on her body and swollen eyes, the agency rescued the survivor from the site of the abuse and she has been placed in private shelter.

“The perpetrator has been arrested by the Divisional Police station, Ajah Family Support Unit and he is currently in detention.”

The agency boss said that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had also requested for the duplicate case file.

According to her, domestic violence is a crime against the state.

She added: “At the Lagos DSVA, we wish to state that all forms of abuse are crimes not only against the survivors but also against the state.

“We are committed to ensuring that all perpetrators, irrespective of their status, are made to face the full wrath of the law.”