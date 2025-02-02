Police arrest cleric for allegedly defiling 12-year-old girl in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 38-year-old cleric for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, said this in a statement in Abeokuta on Sunday.

The suspect was said to be serving in a branch of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ijebu Igbo.

According to Odutola, the suspect committed the crime under the guise of performing spiritual cleansing for the victim.

She explained that the victim’s mother, a member of the cleric ‘s congregation, reported the incident at the Ijebu Igbo Divisional Police Station.

Odutola said the mother had informed the police that the cleric deceitfully convinced her that a spiritual bath was necessary to avert a calamity for her daughter.

The police spokesperson added that during the spiritual bath at a river bank at 2:00 pm on Sunday, the suspect allegedly took advantage of the minor.

“Upon receiving the report, officers from the Gender Department of the Ogun State Police Command swiftly arrested the suspect.

“The victim was, however, referred to Medicare Hospital, Ijebu Igbo, where medical evidence is being gathered to aid the ongoing investigation,” she said

Odutola, however, noted that findings indicated a disturbing level of neglect and lack of parental caution as the victim’s mother had entrusted her child to the suspect without due diligence.

She warned parents and guardians to protect their children from questionable persons, especially those who exploit religious beliefs for financial advantage.

