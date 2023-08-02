Police arrest Cameroonian in Lagos for alleged N26.7m fraud

The Force Criminal Investigation Department, Lagos Annex has arrested a Cameroonian businessman, Langwa Brezhnev, for allegedly obtaining goods by false pretences and N26.7 million fraud.

The Department’s spokesperson, Oluniyi Ogundeyi, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday.

Ogundeyi, a Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the development in Lagos, said the suspect was charged to court on Monday and remanded at the Ikoyi custodial facility.

The spokesperson said that the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of the FCID, Yahaya Abubakar, received a petition against the suspect and assigned an officer to investigate the case on merit.

“The suspect diverted two trucks of fertiliser,” he alleged.

Ogundeyi said that the police had secured a warrant for his detention from the court, with a view to having a discreet investigation into the case.

READ ALSO:

Tinubu’s economic reforms will encourage investment — UK Foreign Secretary

Bye-election looms to replace British MP who broke COVID-19 rules

EFCC arrests 52 suspected internet fraudsters in Delta

According to him, the Magistrate directed the police to ensure that they would conclude discussions with the International Police Organisation within three days to enable them to go to Cameroon for investigation.

He added: “The suspect was, however, charged to court on Monday for obtaining goods by false pretences and fraud to the tune of N26.7 million.”

The spokesperson described as false an accusation by the suspect’s counsel, Inibehe Effiong, that his client had been unlawfully detained.

He noted that the counsel petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, accusing the FCID of unlawful detention.

Also reacting to the petition, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, denied that a Deputy Inspector General of Police, Frank Mba, used his position to influence the case in question as also alleged in the petition by Effiong.

Effiong had accused DIG Mba of using his position to influence “a civil case” to favour the complainant, Hilary Mba, to the detriment of his client.

According to Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, the accusations by Effiong were false.

Adejobi advised the lawyer to direct his efforts to the court of law where the case was filed.

He said DIG Mba was not related to the complainant.

Adejobi said the investigation of Brezhnev by the FCID was in line with police investigative procedure.

He said: “To set the record straight, the Force CID, Lagos Annex, in May 2023, received a petition entitled, ‘Complaint Against Mr Langwa Brezhnev’ over obtainment of goods by false pretences and fraud in respect of sale of fertilizers.

“Investigations so far by the police have, however, clearly established a prima facie case against the suspect.”