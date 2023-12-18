Police arrest Barrister who assaulted wife in Akwa Ibom 

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one Barr Ekere Sunday Ebong, 55 years of plot 40 L line Ewet Housing estate.

His arrest was made known in a statement by the spokesperson for Akwa Ibom police command, SP Odiko MacDon.



In a video that went viral, thesSuspect assaulted his wife, dehumanised her, leading to various grievous injuries. He is a known habitual perpetrator of violent acts against his wife over the years.



The statement read, “As an agency saddled with the protection of lives and property and maintenance of law and order, we cannot allow Barrister Ebong to continue this flagrant abuse of human rights, hence, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi ordered the arrest of the suspect to prevent murder and breakdown of law and order.

“The CP has warned perpetrators of violent crimes in the state to desist forthwith while urging family members to endeavour to resolve disputes amicably rather than resorting to violent attacks.



Barr Sunday Ebong will have his day in court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Earlier on Sunday, the Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye via Twitter/X ordered the arrest of Barr Ebong Ekere.

She tweeted, “This remains one of the most insane and unbelievable scenes one has seen in the brutalization of women. As I have always emphasised, this is a ‘Renewed Hope’ government and such an act can not be allowed in our country.



“On that note, the federal Ministry of Women Affairs @FMWA_ng has ordered the arrest of this demonized lawyer Mr Ebong, who must face the law squarely and I promise this act can not be swept under the carpet. Even if the woman decides she doesn’t want her husband to be sued, due to family pressure, the man must face the law as justice will have its way.



