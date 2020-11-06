The Katsina State Police Command has arrested bandit terrorising Batsari, Safana and Jibia Local Government Areas of the state.

It was learnt that on November 4, 2020 at about 5pm, the DPO Batsari led Operation Puff Adder and Sharan Daji into Rugu forest and succeeded in arresting one Sani Sulen Bayi, alias SHAHO, 26, of Manawa village, Batsari LGA of Katsina State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed the incident in a statement on Thursday.

According to the PPRO, in the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to belong to the camps of one Audu Maisaje and Lawo Mai Shoda, all of Bakin Daji, Sabon Garin Dunburawa on the fringes of Rugu forest.

Isah said the suspect confessed to have participated in many attacks and cattle rustling at Ruma, Gwamro and Katoge villages of Batsari among others.

He also stated the investigation is ongoing.