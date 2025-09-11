Police arrest ‘Army Colonel’ over employment scam

The Ondo State Police Command has revealed that one Abdullahi Saliu of Top Quality Hotel has been apprehended for parading himself as a Colonel in the Nigerian Army and engaging in an employment scam to the tune of N1.3 million.

Olushola Ayanlade, the spokesperson of the command, made this known in a statement he signed and issued to newsmen on Wednesday.

Ayanlade, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, attributed the breakthrough to part of the command’s notable record in the fight against crime and fraudulent activities in the state.

According to him, the suspect defrauded two victims: Oshoade Janet ‘f’ and Daisi Remilekun Joy ‘f’, under the false pretext of securing employment for their sons in the Nigeria Customs and Immigration Services.

He said: “Through this fraudulent scheme, he (Saliu) obtained the sum of N1,377,000, which he subsequently converted to his use.

“Investigations further revealed that the suspect’s operations cut across state lines, with victims traced to Edo, Delta, Kogi and Ondo States.

“He (suspect) has long been on the command’s watchlist as a notorious job racketeer, known for impersonating senior officers of different security agencies.

“His disguise and fraudulent claims include presenting himself as a Colonel in the Nigerian Army, a Naval officer, a senior Immigration and Customs officer, among others.

“The behaviour is all in a bid to defraud unsuspecting citizens of their hard-earned money.”

The command’s spokesperson also said the suspect had appeared before an Akure Magistrate’s Court for appropriate prosecution.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, the arrest represents one of the several cases successfully cracked in recent times by the Police Command in Ondo State.

Ayanlade said: “The command seizes this opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to protecting the lives, properties and interests of all residents, while ensuring that fraudsters and criminally-minded elements are brought to justice.

“We also commend the visionary leadership and morale-boosting initiatives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, whose strategic direction continues to inspire and empower the command in achieving these successes.”

