The Katsina State Police Command has arrested an armed robbery syndicate terrorising Katsina metropolis.

It was learnt that on October 25 at about 3:30am, the Command succeeded in smashing a syndicate of armed robbers terrorising Katsina metropolis and its environ.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed the incident in a statement, on Thursday

According to Isah, the hoodlums, armed with knives and toy gun, scaled through the fence of the residence of one Alhaji Aminu Kabir of Kofar Yandaka quarters, attacked him and demanded for money while in the process the victim raised an alarm and shouted for help.

He said the robbers took to their heels and fled after robbing him of one Techno S5 handset valued for N45,000, two Techno Spark 2 valued for N35,000 and Techno Key Pad valued for N8,500.

The PPRO noted that the police and vigilante group arrived at the scene and succeeded in arresting one Badamasi Ismail, 20, of Abattoir Quarters, Katsina.

Isah stated that in the course of investigation, two knives, a toy gun, torchlight and one Techno Key Pad were recovered from the suspect.

Isah also said the victim sustained injury on his left leg and was taken to General Hospital Katsina, where he was treated and discharged.

He added that investigation is ongoing.