The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested nine suspects for armed robbery along Jabi-Utako, Wuse and Kwali axis.

The suspects were arrested during different coordinated intelligence operation between February 10 and 18, 2021.

According to the spokeswoman of the Command, Mariam Yusuf, the all male suspects are: Adah Johnson, 20; Ebere Ekueme, 19; Freedom Emmanuel, 20; Gambo Alanana, 19; Gideon Adaga, 35; Friday Adanu, 20; Danjuma Gambo, 19; Abubakar Aliyu, 20; and Jude Godwin, 25.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects were: three locally fabricated pistols, one unexpended cartridge, four cutlasses, one cutter, three television sets, four mobile phones and cash of N130,000.

Yusuf said all the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation, adding: “We enjoin residents to remain calm, law-abiding and reiterate our unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.

“The Command employs residents to report all suspicious movements , emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line :09022222352.”