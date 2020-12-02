The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested armed robbery suspects and recovered firearms.

It was gathered that on November 20, acting on intelligence, Police Operatives from Kabusa Division arrested one Benjamin Jattau, 29; Nyor Solomon, 22; Nyor Terhide, 28; and Azemda Anaana, 25, in Kabusa after robbing their victim.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Bala Ciroma, disclosed this during a press briefing on Wednesday.

According to Ciroma, the suspects stated that they monitored their victim carefully before storming his residence.

He said the suspects further confessed to burgling several houses along Kabusa axis.

The CP said the exhibits recovered from them are: three locally made pistols, two rounds of live ammunition and one expended cartridge.

In another development, on November 26, acting on intelligence Police Operatives from Wuye Division foiled a robbery attempt in an estate along Games Village axis.

The hoodlums fled on sighting the diligent operatives approaching.

The CP said the exhibit recovered from the suspects are one locally made pistol, one round of live ammunition and one plier.

He added that the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.