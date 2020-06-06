Anambra billionaire and Chief Executive Officer of Best Aluminium Manufacturing Company, Onitsha, Chief Pius Nweke, has been arrested by the police.
His arrest was effected by the Inspector General of Police Special Tactical Squad on Friday for allegedly being in possession of a pistol.
The Commissioner, Anambra State Police Command, John Abang, confirmed Nweke’s arrest.
Abang said the STS, which carried out a stop and search around Awada, near Onitsha, found a pistol in the billionaire’s car.
He said: “Today between late morning and afternoon, men of IGP-STS based in Onitsha while on routine patrol on stop and search around Awada general area stopped an on coming Lexus Jeep with covered number plate.
“So they conducted a search on the vehicle and the occupant and in the process found a Beretta pistol in possession of one Pius Nweke, who claims that he is from Anambra State.
“He has been taken into custody by the STS team for further investigation and necessary action.
“Definitely they will take him to Abuja because STS operating in Awka is just a section and their boss is in Abuja, so the man will be transferred to Abuja.”
Actually the policemen did well by arresting the man for illegal possession of pistol.When we say Boko Haram and Herdmen- Fulani per say, carring AK-47 rifles and machine guns with police and soldier outfits killing people here and there,yet, Nigerian security can not give them smackdown.It’s true.because they have representative in all formation of government at it’s peak.whenever any plan is taken to wipe them out,their informants will let the cat out of the bag ,by so doing,the security men set for the operation are going on sucide mission because they must be surely ambushed.Finally, any country that failed to check the growth of her population will face the law of diminishing returns, i.e diminishing returns in security, diminishing returns in social amenities, diminishing returns in standard of living, diminishing returns in reservation, diminishing returns in law abiding, you name it.If care is not taken an illegal aliens can become a governor or the president of such country unknowingly,over population is a menance.Pls.
How many Fulani herdsmen, dangling AK 47 automatic riffles have they arrested?
If the man has licence he is right, lnfact with what is happening in Nigeria everybody suppose to have gun to defend himself or herself. What of these Bokom Haram guys and the Fulani Herdsmen how many people have they arrested. Fulani Herdsmen will come all the way from North with Ak47 down to East and open fire and kill many people, how many have you arrested, come on release that man before kitikpa agbakposia uno anya. Ndi ara
No one is ever licensed to own a pistol in Nigeria.