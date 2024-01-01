Police arrest accused over possession of firearms

The Police in Lagos State have arrested a 32-year-old man, Abubakar Ibrahim, for alleged illegal possession of firearms.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on Monday.

Speaking via his verified X handle @BenHundeyin, the Police mouthpiece disclosed that the operatives intercepted and arrested the suspect while his accomplices escaped.

Hundeyin posted: “The suspect and two others were stopped by police officers at about 2:00 a.m on Monday, in Igbo Elerin in the Ojo area of the State state.

“Though all three fled, but the suspect was eventually apprehended and searched.

“Found in his bag were a locally fabricated double-barrel firearm, one expended and one live cartridge”.

Hundeyin confirmed that investigations are ongoing on the incident.