Police arrest accused over possession of firearms

The Police in Lagos State have arrested a 32-year-old man, Abubakar Ibrahim, for alleged illegal possession of firearms.
The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on Monday.
Speaking via his verified X handle @BenHundeyin, the Police mouthpiece disclosed that the operatives intercepted and arrested the suspect while his accomplices escaped.
Hundeyin posted: “The suspect and two others were stopped by police officers at about 2:00 a.m on Monday, in Igbo Elerin in the Ojo area of the State state.
“Though all three fled, but the suspect was eventually apprehended and searched.
“Found in his bag were a locally fabricated double-barrel firearm, one expended and one live cartridge”.
Hundeyin confirmed that investigations are ongoing on the incident.