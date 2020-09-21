The Benue State Police Command says it has arrested 96 persons over alleged house breaking, theft, armed robbery and cultism in Makurdi, the state capital.

A statement by its Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, said on Monday in Makurdi that the suspects were arrested following complaints from residents of Welfare Quarters, Yarkiyo, wadata, Ankpa Quarters, NUJ and North-Bank areas.

Anene said the suspects were arrested between August 24 and September 15.

The official listed items recovered from the suspects to include two locally-made pistols, one dane gun, two live cartridges, one canister of 38mm, tear gas cartridge, one military camouflage cap, three black berets, four red berets, and military jungle hat.

Other items were two pairs of military uniforms, one iPad, two desert boots, one animal horn, cutlasses, knives and assorted charms, and wraps of herbs suspected to be Indian Hemp.

Anene said the Command had resolved to rid the state of all criminals and urged the public to offer useful information to assist the security agencies.