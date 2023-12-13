Police arrest 80 suspects over cultism, PoS fraud in Edo

The Edo State Police Command says it has arrested 80 suspects for various criminal activities as part of efforts to reduce crimes and ensure a peaceful Yuletide in the state.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Muhammed Dankwara, confirmed the development on Tuesday.

Dankwara said the suspects were arrested in the ongoing clampdown against criminals, which began on December 1.

The Commissioner, who spoke to newsmen in Benin, while parading the suspects, said they were arrested for robbery, Point of Sale fraud, unlawful possession of ATM cards, and cultism.

The offences also included car snatching, unlawful possession of firearms and kidnapping.

Commenting on the PoS fraud, the Commissioner urged members of the public to be vigilant so that they would not fall prey to the operators.

“Do not give PoS operators the opportunity to see your pin as well as the privilege of time to manipulate and give you an old ATM card,” Dankwara said.

According to him, the majority of the suspects were arrested for cultism, alleging that they had intelligence that highly placed individuals were supporting and behind cult groups.

He said: “This is to warn either those in government or outside that are supporting cult groups tactically or financially to desist from it because anybody, no matter how highly placed, would be prosecuted.”

He called on cult groups to desist from their criminal act as the clampdown would continue since there was no benefit being a cult member.

“Anywhere we know that there are cultists, whether individual houses or public place, we would go there and arrest them,” he added.