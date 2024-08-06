Police arrest 76 suspects with 25 Russian flags in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested 76 persons in connection with 25 Russian flags recently held by protesters in various parts of Kano.

Also arrested was a Nigerien national believed to be responsible for sewing the Russian flags.

“The suspects were found with 25 Russian flags and their arrest has been linked to a case of sedition,” Commissioner of Police in the north-western state, Salma Dogo, told the News Agency of Nigeria, on Tuesday in Jos.

“The suspects were apprehended at different locations across the metropolis and have been transferred to Abuja for further investigation,” he said.

Also Read:

Dogo urged residents to support the efforts of security personnel by providing information that could aid the quest to apprehend those involved in the recent mass looting of public assets.

He assured the public that the police and other security agencies would maintain a visible presence in and around the metropolis to ensure law and order.

Dogo appealed to parents to monitor their children’s conduct and behaviour, warning that anyone found fomenting trouble would be arrested and prosecuted.

Post Views: 0