Police arrest 59 students over attack on Ibadan school

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested 59 students of Government Technical College, Orita-Aperin, Ibadan for attacking and destroying property at Ibadan Christ Apostolic Grammar School.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Johnson Adenola, confirmed this on Monday during a stakeholders’ meeting at the Command Headquarters.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting was convened to prevent further occurrences of school-related gang violence in Oyo State.

Adenola said students of Government Technical College, Ibadan went on a rampage on Thursday and invaded the premises of CAC Grammar School.

“Destroyed properties included vehicles, the school laboratory, and some teachers were injured during the attack,” the Commissioner of Police stated.

He added that 17 of the 59 arrested students were found culpable, while the remaining students have been released without charges.

He said: “When I interviewed them on Saturday, I was shocked by the riot.

Also Read

“The level of decadence in schools across Oyo State is alarming.

“The Command convened this stakeholders’ meeting to end gang violence in schools within Ibadan and across Oyo State.

“It has been observed that many students go on rampages, especially after term examinations or at the end of the school term.

“This behaviour is unacceptable.

“It must end immediately.”

CP Adenola noted that the meeting’s discussions were resourceful and aimed at addressing school gang violence before it escalates further.

He added: “It is unfortunate that many students in the state are cultists, with nicknames different from their real identities.

“The police have initiated measures, including school visits, to sensitise students about the dangers of cultism.”

Adenola urged parents and guardians to monitor their wards, noting that providing money alone is not enough for proper child upbringing.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Saliu Adelabu, praised the police for its effective intervention.

Adelabu also commended the police for assuring the state government that juvenile courts are ready to try those found culpable.

NAN reports that attendees included principals of both schools; Oyo State SUBEB Chairman, Dr. Nurein Adeniran; and parents of the affected students.

Post Views: 18