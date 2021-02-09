The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested 58 suspects in its effort to restore normalcy to Agarawu, Ita Faaji, Igbosere and other areas on the Lagos Island.
The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, said this in a statement signed on Tuesday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.
Odumosu said the suspects comprised of four elderly persons, five females and 39 males.
He said Lagos Island had been under the siege of miscreants and gangsters, which led the command to dispatch a team comprising the police and other security outfits to put a stop to it.
He said: “The team comprises of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Taskforce, Police Mobile Force and the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps under the command of ACP Bode Ojajuni, the Area Commander, Area A and Lion Building.
“They went after the bad boys in the areas which eventually led to the arrest of 58 suspects on Monday.
“The miscreants and gangsters in the areas have severally attacked and damaged people’s properties while some have allegedly lost their lives to their various criminal activities.”
Odumosu said he had directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for proper investigation and prosecution.
He also assured that the command would not rest on its oars in making sure that Lagos Island and the state generally were rid of gangsterism, hooliganism and crimes.
The suspects arrested:
1 Sikiru Kareem (Elderly person)
2 Kamal Olatoyinbo (Elderly Person)
3 Sulaimon Alaga (Elderly Person)
4 Musa Alidu (Elderly Person)
5 Amadu Chidi
6 Abass Saliu
7 Gafar Ambali
8 Oriyomi Adeyemi
9 Suleiman Saleh
10 Ojo Junior
11 Abayomi Ogunleye
12. Alhassan Abdulahi
13. Kazeem Olagbajumo
14. Rilwan Salau
15 Wajud Taiwo
16 Suleiman Adewale
17 Wahab Azeez
18 Adam Oluwole
19 Solomon Segun
20 Wahab Korede
21 Micheal Oladeji
22 Gafar Mustapha Adeniyi
23 Oluwatobu Senu
24 Afeez Sulaimon
25 Surajudeen Jimoh
26 Adamu Ahmed
27 Nojeem Ajayi
28 Yusuf Lawal
29 Akanbi Quadri
30 Afeez Shodimu
31 Monday Joseph
32 Adigun Yahaya
33 Yusuf Salisu
34 Nuhu Umar
35 Abbey Sholola
36 Benjamin Charlie
37 Amen Daniel
38 Samuel Igogboye
39 Tony Nwokeji
40 Ibrahim Usman
41 Sulaiman Rasak
42 Haliru Abdulahi
43 Usman Mohammed
44 Yusuf Ayinde
45 Lekan Salisu
46 Abubakar Ibrahim
47 Yusuf Musa
48 Michael Francis
49 Abashin Rasheed
50 Saheed Dauda
51 Njokwu Ogonna
52 Njokwu Chinemenem
53 Chinanso Okechukwu
FEMALE:
1 Sharon Egiri
2 Idris Jumoke
3 Nike Idris
4 Adewale Adeola
5 Damilola Omoniyi.
Leave a Reply