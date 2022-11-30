Police arrest 53-year-old producer of bandits’ bulletproof charms

The Police in Katsina State have arrested a 53-year-old man who specialises in producing bulletproof charms for bandits and criminals.

The spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command SP Gambo Isah, revealed this to newsmen in Katsina on Tuesday.

Isah said the suspect resides at Maiduguri Road in Sabuwa Local Government Area of the state.

He was arrested on November 26 following a tipoff, he said.

He added that the suspect produced and sold the bulletproof charms to bandits and other criminals in Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara states for N60,000 per piece.

Isah added that the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation.

He said the police recovered four bulletproof charms enveloped in jackets and a talisman from the suspect.

The police spokesman also told newsmen that the suspect said he regularly offered prayers for bandits not to get arrested or harmed by security agents during their operations.

Isah said the suspect would be arraigned at the completion of investigation.





