Police arrest 52-year-old man over car theft in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested a 52-year-old Sunday Nwankwo over alleged car theft in Ebonyi.

This arrest is contained in a statement issued Tuesday and made available to newsmen by the Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, in Abakaliki, the State’s capital.

The statement explained that the arrest was made possible through the Police operatives attached to Ebonyi Command’s Special Crack Squad on May 8.

The statement narrated, on May 6, at about 1400hrs, a case of stolen vehicle was reported by One Ugo Nnachi ‘f’ through distress call that her driver made away with the car.

“The driver, Sunday Nwankwo, a native of Okposi Eyim Umuoghara in Ezza North Local Government Area (LGA), made away with her Toyota Hilux, with Reg. No EDA-630-AA, Chassis number MROHSCDIH0915349, and white in colour.

“As we got the information, the Special Crack Squad swiftly went into action on Sunday, May 8.

“They trailed the suspect to Ogidi in Idemili LGA of Anambra State where he had gone to sell the vehicle to his syndicates but the suspect was arrested and the Toyota Hilux recovered and brought back to Ebonyi State.

“Other syndicates are at large, and concerted efforts are ongoing towards arresting the fleeing accomplices,” the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi, Aliyu Garba, commended the efforts of officers and men for the feet archived.

Garba enjoined the good people of Ebonyi to be vigilant, law abiding and voluntarily avail useful information and on time to Police Operatives within their locality to help in efforts towards fighting crimes to the barest minimum.