Police arrest 46 suspects over Ondo cult clash

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested 46 suspects following a clash between rival cult groups that claimed five lives in Ondo town, Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Olushola Ayanlade, the command’s spokesperson made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Akure.

The NAN reports that the cult clash occurred on Monday evening and lasted till Tuesday, with many people injured during the crisis.

Also Read

Ayanlade, who said that efforts were ongoing to arrest others, explained that the suspects were arrested with firearms and ammunition in their hideouts in the town.

“We want the people of Ondo town and Ondo State generally to remain law abiding and cooperate with the police.

“We will not rest until we arrest the remaining people that responsible for the crisis,” Ayanlade said.

Post Views: 9