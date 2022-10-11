Police arrest 45 suspects for kidnapping, other crimes in Adamawa

The Police in Adamawa State said it arrested 45 suspected criminals for alleged kidnapping, culpable homicide and other crimes in September.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of operations, Ajina Musbahu, said this during a press briefing on Tuesday in Yola, Adamawa.

He said all the suspects would be diligently prosecuted after investigation.

“During the month under review 45 suspects were apprehended in connection with kidnapping activities, culpable homicide, rape, house breaking and theft, among other crimes, in some parts of the state,” he said.

Musbahu said the exhibits recovered from the suspects included: N900, 000 cash, one vehicle, two locally made guns, one pistol, eight live ammunitions, dane gun, six handsets and other dangerous weapons.

He appreciated the state government and citizens of the state for their contributions in ensuring the security of lives and property.

Musbahu assured that the police would not relent in its efforts to protect lives and property of citizens in the state.

He charged all officers to beef up security towards guaranteeing a crime-free environment for political campaigns and other electoral processes.

“In active preparations for 2023 general elections, crime fighting strategies have been designed by the Command to clear pathways for smooth electoral process and ensure public safety, law and order during the elections,” he said.