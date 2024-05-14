Police arrest 428 suspects from Lagos black spots in one week

The spokesman, Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, has said no fewer than 428 suspected criminals were arrested in one week from different black spots in the state.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday.

He said they were raided around 11:15am daily, stressing that after screening, those found not culpable were released, while others would be charged to court.

The spokesperson said that the suspects were arrested at Fagba, Orile, Mile-2, Oshodi, Dopemu, Alausa and Ijora Badia amongst other places.

He said that the operations were carried out by area commands, divisions, and tactical teams, including the Rapid Response Squad.

NAN reports that no fewer than 2,500 suspected criminals have been arrested in the last four months through the massive raid of black spots in Lagos.

This followed a directive given by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Adegoke Fayoade, to check the activities of miscreants in the state.