The Abia State Police Command has arrested one Okwubunka Nwaosueke, 42, for allegedly defiling his 13-year-old niece on June 18 at Umuiye Umumba in Nsirimo Autonomous Community, Umuahia South Local Government Area.

The command’s spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, told newsmen that Nwaosueke was arrested on Thursday and in police custody for proper interrogation over the allegation.

A community leader, Chief Michael Irom, told newsmen in Umuahia that the suspect allegedly escaped from the community after committing the crime.

Irom said the community reported the case at the Ubakala Divisional Police Station, where a female police officer examined the victim and established a case of rape.

He said the girl was later taken to hospital in Umuahia for treatment.

He said the suspect, who denied the allegation at a community meeting, allegedly threatened to deal with anybody that would accuse him of rape.

“Immediately after the meeting, he disappeared from the community to escape police arrest,” Irom said.

He said the community was shocked when he returned to the area on Wednesday morning with policemen from Umuahia Central Police Station to arrest the victim’s mother, Daberechi Nwaosueke, and one Uchetorouba Irom, his personal aide.

He said the woman and Irom were arrested and detained at the CPS based on a petition by the suspect, accusing them of malicious and false allegation against him.

The suspect was said to have alleged in his petition that the victim’s mother and Irom maligned his reputation, following the alleged publication of the rape case in the social media.

The Police Public Relations Officer, who waded into the case, said police from the CPS acted on the suspect’s petition.

“The woman and Uchetorouba have been released, while the suspect was arrested and currently being interrogated,” he said.

He gave the assurance that the suspect would be arraigned at the end of the police investigation.