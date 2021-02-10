The Plateau State Command in Plateau State said it arrested 39 suspects over various crimes in the state in the last quarter of 2020.

Edward Egbuka, the Commissioner of Police in the state, presented the suspects to newsmen on Wednesday in Jos.

According to Egbuka, the suspects were arrested over kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, car theft, inciting public disturbance and armed robbery.

He said other offences committed by the suspects included culpable homicide, illegal possession of firearms, cultist activities, among others.

He said: “Gentlemen of press, in pursuit of our constitutional mandate which includes the protection of lives and property, detection and prevention of crime, apprehension of offenders among other duties, the command has sustained the tempo of lawful and aggressive onslaught against criminal elements in every part of the state.

“The vigorous fight against these forces has led to bountiful harvest of criminals, who took part in various crimes within the period under review.

“These crimes include kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide and unlawful possession of firearms, inciting public disturbance, among others.

“These are just some of the breakthroughs the command recorded during the period under review.”

The commissioner attributed the feat achieved to the commitment, dedication and resilience of the officers and men of the command and support from residents of the state.

He also commended other security agencies in the state for supporting the command in curbing insecurity.

“These achievements have been by the grace of God and the support of the good people of the state who have been emboldened to cooperate with the police due to the community policing initiative of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the sincerity of purpose of the police on the Plateau.

“In addition, we enjoy active and robust synergy with the military and other sister security agencies.

“We have also deployed intelligence – led raids and other proactive and reactive strategies in policing the state.”

Egbuka thanked Governor Simon Lalong for supporting the command, adding that the signing into law of the anti-kidnapping, land grabbing, and cultism bill by the governor would go along way in addressing some of the security challenges in the state.

The commissioner warned criminal elements to vacate the state or desist from their acts, adding that the police would continue to go after them.

Egbuka called on members of the public to remain vigilant, security conscious and continue to maintain strong synergy with the police and other security agencies through volunteering of credible information.