Police arrest 3,619 suspects over terrorism, other criminal offences

The Police have confirmed the arrest of 3,619 suspects over alleged offences of terrorism, secessionism, kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and proliferation of firearms across the country.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, said this in Abuja during a meeting with Strategic Police Managers.

They consisted of officers from the rank of Commissioners of Police and above.

Baba said 316 kidnap victims were rescued with 486 assorted firearms, consisting of AK-47 rifles and locally fabricated automatic weapons, recovered during various police operations between January and May.

The I-G said 4,072 assorted calibers of live ammunition and other incriminating items linked to various major crimes were also recovered from the suspects.

He said available statistics had shown that the internal security situation of the country had relatively been calm in the last five months.

Baba said the security situation had continued to improve with a decline in incidences of major crimes recorded across the six geopolitical zones.

According to him: “Excluding the electoral offences during the last electioneering process in Nigeria, we recorded a total of 1,630 cases, which cut across major offences.”

He said in spite of the successes, there were still projected security threats across the country, including the aftermath of the fuel subsidy removal with the emerging threat of industrial action.

Baba said the police would not rest on its oars, but must redouble its efforts to maintain the needed peace and stability of the country’s democracy, particularly with preparations for June 12, Democracy Day.

He added: “I charge you all to remain focused while monitoring the election tribunals and the proposed industrial actions across the country.

“You must develop proactive crime management mechanisms to forestall any untoward acts from political and non-political actors.”

He said the Nigeria Police was duty bound to align with the security policy and initiatives of the new Federal Government administration that requires all security agencies to adopt contemporary security measures.

Baba said the security measures include effective synergy and collaboration with other sister security agencies and the intelligence community.

The I-G said the Federal Government had directed that there must be no form of discordance or cross-purpose activities that would engender inter-agency rivalry in the fight against crimes and criminality.

He said: “I, therefore, implore you all to sustain your official engagements with other sister security agencies and stakeholders within your Areas of Responsibilities.

“The idea is to achieve a Whole of Society approach towards mitigating crimes in our beloved country.”

Baba cautioned the senior officers against the menace of criminalising civil matters.

He said the police had maintained a stand and rolled out several directives and correspondences in this regard.

He said the directives had been to abreast officers on the need to streamline investigations and to caution officers and men against meddling with civil matters.

The I-G said such matters include land cases, debt collection, matrimonial case and matters already pending in court.

