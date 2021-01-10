The Yobe State Police Command on Sunday said it arrested 318 suspects in connection with various offences in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Command’s Spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this in a statement detailing the 2020 achievements recorded in the state.

He listed the suspects’ alleged crimes to include homicide, rape, kidnapping, theft, armed robbery and perpetrating farmers and herdsmen clashes.

He said 250 of the suspects had been arraigned before various courts, adding that 187 were standing trial.

Abdulkarim said 68 suspects had undergone various stages of investigations, while 63 others were convicted and sentenced to various jail terms.

He said case files for 39 suspects had been moved to the state Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

The spokesman further said that within the period under review, the command recovered two AK-47 rifles, two Dane guns, one locally-made pistol, one single barrel short gun and 47 rounds of 9.64mm ammunition.

Other items recovered, Abdulkarim said, included 138 mobile phones, one cow, 25 memory cards, three MP3 players, one laptop computer, one printer and 25 forged and fake documents.

He attributed the achievements to the effective policing strategy of the command.

He said these were made possible due to the commitment and dedication of personnel who implemented inclusive and proactive policing strategies.

“Such strategies include regular community engagements and cooperation from local vigilante groups in anti-crime patrols,” he said.

Abdulkarim, therefore, appealed to the general public to always feed the Police with vital information for crime prevention and management.