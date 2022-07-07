Police arrest 30 suspects for alleged cultism in Edo

The Police command in Edo on Thursday said it arrested 30 suspected cultists for alleged involvement in cult related clashes and activities in Benin metropolis.

SP Chidi Nwabuzor, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the command’s achievements in its renewed fight against cultism in the state.

Nwabuzor disclosed that the suspects included seven females and 23 males, adding that they were arrested in different locations within the state capital.

According to him, following the recent cult related clashes in the state, the command’s anti cultism unit raided criminal hideout and black spots as part of the ongoing clampdown on criminals in the state.

“During the raid, 30 suspects comprising 23 males and seven females were arrested. The suspects confessed to being members of various cult groups in the state.”

The PPRO also disclosed that some of the suspects were members of Eiye, some members of Aiye, some of Buccaneers and others of Maphite confraternities, among others.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria reports that the suspects, however, denied being members of any cult, saying they only got to know why they were arrested during their parade at the command’s headquarters.

One of the suspects, Rose Okafor, 40, said she was arrested while selling drinks at Parliament Hotel on the Lawani area of Benin.

“I was arrested by the police at about 9 p.m. They arrested five of us at the same place and they didn’t tell us why we were arrested.

“We are only hearing it now that we are cultists. I am not a cultist.

The mother of three said she was out to look for her daily bread when she was arrested by the police.