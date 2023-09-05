Police arrest 3 suspected cultists in Ogun

The Police Command in Ogun on Tuesday said it had arrested three notorious suspected cultists belonging to ”Eiye Confraternity” at Joju area in Sango-Ota.

The Police spokesperson in the state, SP Omolola Odutola,made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Sango-Ota, Ogun.

According to her, the police command was able to apprehend the suspects as a result of credible information provided by an anonymous citizen.

Odutola said that the suspected cultists were arrested when the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) Sango Ota, CSP Saleh Dahiru, led his anti-robbery team to School 3 in Joju, Sango.

She added that it was at this location where the suspects, Micheal Jackson, Joel Obieva and Oluwaseun Bamidele, were caught planning their illegal activities.

Odutola said: “During investigation, the suspects confessed that they were part of a larger gang of “Eiye confraternity”, comprising five members, with their leader still at large.

“Their intention was to meet at the school before carrying out their planned operation.

“However, thanks to the swift action of the Sango Division police, they were apprehended before they could execute their nefarious plans.”

She said that the police were currently making efforts to track down the remaining suspects who managed to escape arrest.

Odutola further said that the suspects in their custody would be charged to Court once the investigation being conducted by the State Criminal Investigation Department was completed.