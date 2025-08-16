Police arrest 29 year-old man for self-kidnapping

The Ondo State Police Command says a 29 year-old man, Bello Azeez, has been arrested for allegedly staging his own kidnap with the intent to extort money from his parents and acquaintances.

DSP Olushola Ayanlade, the command’s spokesperson, who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Akure, said that Azeez was a native of Ipele in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State,

Ayanlade explained that investigations revealed that the suspect had earlier requested the sum of N500,000 from his father to repay a debt.

“When his request was turned down, he conceived the idea of faking his own abduction as a means of obtaining the money.

“To perfect his plan, on August 11, 2025, he falsely claimed to be travelling to Ibadan, after which he began placing distress calls to his parents and friends, alleging that he had been kidnapped.

“In a bid to secure his release, his parents, together with his friends mobilised resources and created a GoFundMe account, through which they successfully raised the sum of N500,000.

“The suspect then instructed that the N500,000, which his supposed abductors allegedly demanded and which had been raised through family contributions and the GoFundMe account, be transferred directly into his personal bank account

“A directive which was complied with by his unsuspecting relatives and associates who believed he was in genuine distress.

“Suspicion, however, began to mount when it became unusual that a supposed kidnapping victim would request that ransom be paid directly into his own bank account.

“This prompted his family to alert the Police,” he said.

Ayanlade said that upon receiving the report, operatives of the command immediately tracked the phone number used by the suspect.

The command’s spokesperson said that the police discovered that he (suspect) had been in Owo throughout the period of the alleged abduction.

“He was, thereafter, arrested and confessed to the crime. He will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

“This case once again, underscores the dangers of greed, deceit, and the lure of quick wealth, which often pushes individuals into acts capable of ruining their future.

“The command, therefore, admonishes parents and guardians to properly guide and educate their children, and wards against crime, peer influence, and moral decadence,” he said.

He, however, urged the public to shun all forms of deception and fraudulent practices and to continue supporting the Police in promoting peace, security, and collective progress in the society.

