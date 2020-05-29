The Zamfara State Police Command says it has arrested 251 alleged illegal miners, among them a Burkinabe, during a Sallah eve raid at the mining sites in the state.

The Police Commissioner, Usman Nagogo, paraded the arrested persons at the command headquarters on Friday in Gusau.

Nagogo recalled the arrest of some Chinese nationals and their Nigerian collaborator on April 20.

The arrests followed a marching order by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, to security agents to go after the culprits.

He said on ay 21, Brigadier General Bello Musliyu, the Brigade Commander, 1 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Gusau, led a team of security operatives to raid the mining sites in Kawaye, Zugu, Dan Kamfani and Bagega.

The police commissioner said the security operatives were drawn from the army, police and Department of State Services.

Nagogo said the operatives also raided Dareta and Daki-Takwas mining sites in Anka, Bukkuyum and Gummi Local Government Areas of the state.

Nagogo said 12 water pumping machines, 29 motorcycles, chemical for gold and unrefined gold sifting materials were recovered at the raided illegal mining sites.

He warned those engaged in the mining to desist from the unwholesome act as the raid of mining sites would be a continual exercise until illegal mining activities in the state were brought to a halt.

“Anybody who goes against the norms will be arrested and severely dealt with according to the law of the land,” he warned.