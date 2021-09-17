Police arrest 25 suspects, recover firearms in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested 25 suspects for various crimes from August to September.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige, disclosed this at a news briefing on Thursday.

Jalige said the suspects were arrested for various crimes, which included armed robbery, culpable homicide, kidnapping, cultism, impersonation and possession of illegal firearms.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that among the suspects arrested were those who allegedly conspired to kill Abdulkareem Na-Allah, the son of Senator Bala Ibn-Na-Allah, the representative of Kebbi South Senatorial District.

Na-Allah was found dead at his residence in Malali GRA Kaduna on August 26.

Jalige added that the command’s operatives recovered pump actions rifles, pistols, AK47 rifles, motor vehicles and live ammunition among others from the suspects.

The spokesman said the suspects would be charged to court after the completion of investigation.

He solicited for more cooperation from the public in the area of intelligence sharing and prompt report of incidents or suspicious persons, noting that crime is better tackled collectively and proactively.