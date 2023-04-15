Police arrest 25 suspected cultists for attacking Osun residents

The Osun State Police Command has arrested 25 suspected members of a secret cult for attacking residents of Ile-Ife.

The secret cultists went on rampage on Monday, vandalised valuable properties and injuring scores of people.

Police swiftly swung into action, arrested the suspects and detained them at the Police headquarters in Osogbo, the state capital, for investigation.

Some of the suspects confirmed their membership of Eiye Secret Confraternity, while some denied their involvement in cultism.

One of the suspects, Afolabi Sheriff, said he was forced to join a cult group.

Sheriff said: :In the year 2020, I was invited to join Eiye Secret Confraternity, but I declined.

“They forced me to join the cult group.

“I left Ile-Ife since then and I just came back five days ago.”

Another suspect, Olajide Habeeb, said he joined the Eiye Secret Confraternity in 2021 and that he has never harmed anyone since then.

Habeeb said: “I joined Eiye in 2021 and since then, I have never done any bad thing.

“I’m not a bad person.

“I don’t do bad things.”

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Kehinde Longe, the Assistant Police Public Relations Officer, Theophilus Adesokan-Adekola, said the suspects would be charged to court after diligent investigation.

Adesokan-Adekola said peace and orderliness has been restored in Ile-Ife, advising residents to go about their lawful businesses with assurance that the police would ensure their safety.