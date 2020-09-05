The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested 23 suspected criminals in different parts of the state, warning that there would be no hiding place for criminals in the state.

Philip Maku, the Command’s Commissioner, stated this at a news briefing on Friday in Abakaliki.

Maku said the suspected hoodlums were arrested in different parts of the state for involvement in criminal activities.

He extolled officers of the command for their gallantry and dedication to crime fighting in the state, assuring that police would not rest on its oars until they cleared the state of criminal elements.

The police boss said efforts would be made to sustain current achievements made in containing crime and criminal activities in all parts of the state.

Maku said: “I want to sound it loud and clear that criminals have no place in Ebonyi as we are poised to match them fire for fire and no going back on that.

“I will continue to do my utmost best to sustain the tempo and assure the residents of the state of the Command’s preparedness to entrench quality policing services that will stand the test of time, especially in these ember months where criminals may be on the loose.

“I wish to reiterate our sustained effort and unwavering commitment to the actualisation of a crime free state where the unsavoury activities of the criminal merchants desperate to make a living at the expenses of the law abiding citizens will not be tolerated.”

The CP said the arrested suspects were involved in cases of conspiracy, armed robbery, cultism, attempted murder, malicious damage, assault occasioning harm and inciting communal war.

Maku said: “On August 30, based on a distress call from one Cletus Madukwe, a native of Ishiagu in Ivo LGA of the state that a group of people were destroying houses and property there, we quickly mobilised to the area and arrested 12 suspects, all male.

“The suspects alleged that they were hired by one Kennedy Agbai, who is now at large and wanted by the police.

“Items recovered from them include three locally made single barrel guns, one double barrel gun, five live cartridges and two expended cartridges, two machetes and one torchlight.”

The police boss added that other items recovered from the suspects included four sledge hammers, one wooden hammer, one digger, a box of snuff and a Tecno mobile phone.

He added: “The suspects have made useful statement to the police and confessed that they are all natives of Akara in Isikwato LGA of Abia State.”

Maku further revealed that officers attached to Special Anti-Robbery Squad on August 4 foiled a robbery attempt at the Udensi axis of Abakaliki.

“Following a distress call at Udensi on August 4 that robbers were operating at the area, operatives of the command attached to SARS responded to the call.

“Unfortunately, the robbers fled before their arrival.

“Also, on August 11, information reached our men that armed robbers were operating at No. 8 Ojeowerri Street, Abakaliki.

“SARS operative swooped on them and arrested one of the suspects, while others escaped.

“One locally made revolver with six rounds of live ammunition and one expended ammunition were recovered from him.

“The suspect made useful statements to the police and led the operatives on follow up investigation to their hideout at Omege avenue, Abakaliki.

“The other gang members on sighting the policemen opened fire on them, during the gun duel, two of the robbers sustained various degrees of bullet wounds, while others fled with bullet wounds.

“The injured suspects were rushed AE-Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, for medical treatment, but were confirmed dead by a medical practitioner on duty.”

According to Maku, two of the suspects confessed their involvement in the alleged crime, adding that the members of the seven-man gang were among inmates freed at a recent jail delivery exercise by the state government due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspects further confessed to be members of a syndicate that have been terrorising residents and burgling shops within the Abakaliki metropolis.