The Enugu State Police Command has arrested 22 suspects involved in offences ranging from conspiracy to armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, stealing and cultism within the month of May.

The command also recovered one berretta pistol, eight locally-made firearms, nine rounds of live ammunition, one live cartridge, one motorcycle, 12 handsets, two axes, one dagger, three knives, one laptop, N6,000 and other miscellaneous items.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said on Tuesday in Enugu that the Commissioner of Police commended the efforts of police operatives and supports received from security stakeholders that made the breakthroughs possible.

Ndukwe said a report was made at Igbo-Eze North Police Station on May 15 at about 11am that unknown hoodlums burgled a house at Enugu-Ezike in Nsukka axis and carted away a motorcycle and other unconfirmed valuables.

The police spokesman said police operatives of the station on May 25 at about 2:30pm arrested Ejike Ali, 26; Ogili Sunday, 25; and Ukaonu Odoh, 32, said to have received the stolen motorcycle.

He added: “One locally-made single barrel gun, one axe and the motorcycle were recovered.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the suspects confessed to the crime, while further investigation is being conducted by a combined team of Operatives attached to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“The further investigation led to the arrest of Festus Onu, 19; Ogbu Onyeka, 25 and Aji Ikechukwu, alleged to have received another stolen motorcycle.

“Further investigation is ongoing at SARS, Enugu.”

Ndukwe noted that following complaint received on May 29 at about 12:30am from a victim who alleged he was robbed of N6,000 by some armed men at Obollo-Afor, operatives assisted by Neighbourhood Watch Group arrested Agboeze Chukwuebuka, 25, while others escaped.

“Two locally-made pistols and the sum of N6,000 were recovered from him. Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect confessed to the crime and is assisting the Police in ongoing investigation at SARS, Enugu,” he said.

He said on May 31 at about 7:22am, Eze Ifeanyi and Emeka Okafor, both of Ebonyi State, were arrested by police operatives attached to Amechi-Idodo Police Station while on COVID-19 enforcement duty at Enugu/Ebonyi States border security post.

Ndukwe said: “Preliminary investigation shows that the suspects were intercepted en-route Ebonyi State from Enugu on a Suzuki Jaguar motorcycle with Registration number AFK 865 QU.

“Following a search conducted on them, one locally-made revolver pistol with five rounds of live ammunition and two mobile phones were recovered. Discreet investigation is ongoing at the State CID.”

The police spokesman said on May 10 at about 9:30am, Isiala Salifu, 20; Agbo Gerald, 29; Oneze Chinecherem, 20; and Onah Chinedu were arrested by operatives of the Command’s Anti-Cultism Unit.

He said the arrests were done with the assistance of the Neighbourhood Watch Group of Umuakashi Nsukka in a bush in the area.

He said the arrest of the suspects followed intelligence gathered that a group of cultists were planning to carry out cult initiation.

He said: “Preliminary investigation shows that the Suspects confessed to being members of Black Axe Confraternity and that they contributed money to procure arms and other weapons used in executing cult activities.

“One locally-made single barrel pistol with one live cartridge and one axe were recovered from them. Discreet investigation is ongoing at the Unit.”

The police spokesman said that the Commissioner of Police had charged Tactical/Operational officers and men of the command not to rest on their oars in ridding the state of crimes and criminality, especially in these challenging times of COVID-19.

He said: “Residents have been enjoined to remain law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report suspected criminals and acts of criminality to the nearest police station.

“Residents can call the command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08086671202, 08075390883 or 08098880172.”