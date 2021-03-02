The spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, has revealed that operatives have arrested a 21-year-old, Abba Ibrahim, who deals in fake Nigerian currencies in the state.

According to Isah, Ibrahim was arrested on February 24 at about 12:45pm based on a tip off.

Ibrahim, of Duwan village, Mani LGA of Katsina State, was in possession of 34 pieces of N1,000 denomination suspected to be counterfeit.

Isah said in the course of investigation, suspect confessed to the commission of the offence.