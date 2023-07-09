Police arrest 207 phone snatchers, thugs, others in Kaduna

828 828

The Kaduna State Police Command arrested 207 phone snatching suspects in Kaduna State in the last one week.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Mohammed Jalige, made this development public in Kaduna on Saturday.

Jalige said the arrests followed raids on identified black spots in the state.

He added that other suspects were arrested for Automated Teller Machine card swapping, armed robbery and thuggery.

He stated also that some of the suspects had been charged to court while others were still being investigated.