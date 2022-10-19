Police arrest 20-year old suspected kidnapper, recover N8.4m cash + Photo

The Bauchi State Police Command says it has arrested a 20-year old kidnap/armed robbery suspect and recovered the sum of N8.4 million cash from him.

The Commissioner, Umar Sanda, said this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command on Tuesday.

Sanda said in Bauchi that the command arrested the suspect of Tashan Daudu Soro, Ganjuwa Local Government Area on September 9, 2022 for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping and being in possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

He said the following exhibits were recovered in his possession: N8.466 million, one SubMachine Gun rifle with 92 live ammunition, one empty magazine, SMG rifle and one 7.62mm caliber of live ammunition.

The Commissioner stated that other exhibits recovered from the suspect included: eight different models of mobile phones, one MP3, one Honda motorcycle and one cutlass.

Sanda said the suspect claimed innocence and that he was not aware of the exhibits, adding that everything belonged to his boss, whom he simply identified as Ibrahim.

The suspect claimed the boss was taking him out on his motorcycle to work as a pastoralist before the police arrested him.

He recounted how his boss, on sighting the police, pushed him and the motorcycle, then took to his heels, saying if he was an accomplice, he would have also fled.

The Police Commissioner also said on September 7, 2022 around 4pm, a patrol team attached to Maina-Maji Divisional Police Headquarters in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state killed two kidnap suspects who opened fire on the team while raiding their den.

He said the raid was done in collaboration with a vigilance group, while acting on credible intelligence.

Sanda said: “On arrival, the kidnappers opened fire on the police operatives and while returning fire, two of the kidnappers were neutralised at the spot and one was arrested.”

He also said the suspects were from Gobiya, and Mundu villages of Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State and Dangi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects included one AK-47 rifle and 29 live ammunition.

Sanda reiterated that the police would not relent and would continue to deliver on its mandate to protect lives and property of the people of Bauchi State by ensuring a peaceful and conducive atmosphere.