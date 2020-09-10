The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a notorious member of a bandits and kidnap for ransom syndicate, Abubakar Ibrahim, 19, in Rugu Forest.

SP Gambo Isah, the police spokesman, who disclosed this in a statement in Katsina on Thursday, said the syndicate had been terrorising people in Batsari, Safana, Damnusa and Kurfi Local Government Areas in the state.

Isah said the police equally rescued three kidnapped victims.

According to Isah, on September 7, 2020, the suspect led other members of his syndicate, on motorcycles, all armed with AK 47 rifles, and attacked Dagarawa and Kudewa villages in Safana and Kurfi Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the bandits kidnapped one Ashiru Ibrahim, 32; Duduwa Audu, 50; and Asiya Saleh, 45, all of Kudewa village, Kurfi Local Government Area, and took them into Rugu Forest.

“That nemesis caught up with the suspect when he fell into a bobby trap, and was apprehended by SARS operatives, after he collected the sum of N241,000 ransom from the relatives of the victims,” he said.

He revealed that in the course of investigation, the suspect confessed that he committed the offence along with others, now at large.

Isah said he N241,000 ransom was recovered in his possession.

He said: “Today, September 10, 2020, at about 9:30am, the command succeeded in arresting one of the suspects and rescued the victims.

“The victims had reunited with their families after treatment at Kurfi General Hospital.”