Police arrest 18 suspected kidnappers, 11 others in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested 18 suspected kidnappers at different locations of the state.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer, made the disclosure while parading the suspects in Lafia on Friday.

Nansel said two of the suspects were arrested while trying to purchase more ammunition and guns.

According to him, most of the suspects have already confessed to committing the crimes and are helping the police in its investigation.

He also said that investigation had led to the discovery of their hideout in Wassa village, Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where the arms were recovered.

The spokesperson added that following intelligence, the police had also arrested suspected kidnappers operating in Nassarawa-Eggon, Akwanga and Kokona LGAs of the state.

He further said that seven suspects were paraded for alleged rape and four others for suspected cultism.

“The following exhibits were recovered from the suspects; four guns, 11 ammunition and one vehicle,” he said.

The spokesperson attributed the success recorded by the command to the support by members of the public, traditional rulers, other security agencies and the media.

He said the investigation was ongoing and on its conclusion, the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

He appealed to members of the public to continue to avail them with credible information that would help to reduce crime to its barest minimum in the state.