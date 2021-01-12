The Police Command in Kano State have arrested 12 suspects for alleged robbery and seven other for various crimes in the state.

The spokesman for the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, in a statement on Tuesday in Kano, said the suspects were arrested by men of the Operation Puff Adder under the command.

Haruna said that 12 robbery suspects (name withheld) were arrested at Sabon Gari, Sharada and Sauna areas of Kano metropolis.

He added that the suspects specialise in phone snatching and terrorising people in the affected areas.

He said the Police have recovered dangerous weapons from the suspects.

The Police, he said, also apprehended four drug dealers who were supplying narcotic substances to the gang.

The spokesman further stated that the command arrested a 19-year-old swindler for defrauding two businessmen, Auwalu Abdulmalik and Buhari Yusuf of N330,000.

“A team of detectives trailed the suspect to Kano, Abuja and Lagos before he was arrested at Kankia in Katsina State,’’ he said.

According to him, the command also arrested six fraudsters, who specialise in stealing money from their victims’ personal bank accounts.

“On Oct. 3, 2020, at about 1700hrs, one Abdulsalam Isah of Gwagwarwa Quarters in Kano, reported that an unknown person stole his Samsung Galaxy T5 pro handset valued at N180,000.00.

“On Oct. 5, 2020, the suspect used the SIM card of the stolen phone and withdrew N330,000 from his account.

“A team of Operation Puff Adder arrested the suspect, and recovered the stolen phone from the suspect while an investigation is still ongoing,’’ he said.

The statement also quoted the Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, as reiterating the commitment of the command to protect lives and property.

Sani urged residents of the state to support the Police to enable it to fight crimes and enhance security network in the state.