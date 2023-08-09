Police arrest 15 suspects for  homicide, rape, others in Gombe

The Gombe Police Command, said it arrested 15 suspected criminals for various offences in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mahid Mu’azu, disclosed this Wednesday in Gombe.

Mu’azu said the suspects were arrested over alleged offences ranging from culpable homicide, rape, theft rubbery, among others.

He said on August 4, at about 0315 hrs, one Mohammed Usman of Panda village, via Kumo in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State, reported at Akko Divisional Police Station that Salisu Lawan, 22, of the same address allegedly killed his 65 years old father, Malam Usman Bello, on the allegation of whitcraft.

Mu’azu said the suspect allegedly hit his victim with pestle on the head and instantly fell, became unconscious and was rushed to the General Hospital, Kumo but was confirmed dead.

He said another suspect, Mu’azu Mohammed, 25, from Gidim Borehole village in Yamaltu-Deba LGA Gombe State, had been accused of luring a 15-year old girl, (name withheld), daughter of his neighbour and raped her on two occasions.

The PPRO said the police were alerted and the suspect was promptly arrested by the Kwadon Divisional Police Headquarters, Yamaltu-Deba LGA.

He said both the victim and the suspect were taken to the hospital for medical examination at the Cottage Hospital, Kwadon, adding that the suspect allegedly confessed to the crime.

Ma’azu further said that a 70-year old man, Malam Adamu Bako, was allegedly attacked with a Dane gun in Kwangu-Kulani village in Balanga LGA, from which he sustained injuries to his back and other parts of the body.

Mu’azu said the Police from Balanga division, during investigation, arrested six suspects, namely Umaru Adamu 30, Yahuza Adamu 25, Zubairu Saidu 20,Yisuf Isah 23, Abdullahi Idris 20, and Aminu Abdullahi 26, all from Kulani village in Balanga.

He said the suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime.

“Similarly on August 1 at about 1:30 am, three suspects identified as Mohammed Ajuji, Usman Saidu and Amir Mohammed, were apprehended by the Billiri Division patrol team in connection with a case of vandalism and theft of a transformer belonging to Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED) worth N2.3 million.”

He said upon interrogation, all the suspects confessed to the crime, saying they would soon be charged to court.

He said three more suspects, Isah Adamu, Auwal Mohammed and Abubakar Nasiru, were arrested by the State Low-Cost Division in Gombe town on August 6, for alleged criminal conspiracy.

The Spokesman said their arrest followed a complaint by Malam Mohammed Abdulsam of Barunde quarters, Gombe.

The PPRO said the suspects allegedly broke into the complainant’s house and stole a set of Wanda Polo boxes, 15 sets of wrappers, HP computer with charger, a satellite receiver, one bedsheet with two curtains, a Sony Television set and N120,000 cash.

He said police allegedly found the stolen items in their possession, adding the suspects would soon be charged to court.