The Sokoto State Police Command says it has arrested no fewer than 14 suspects over alleged criminal conspiracy, robbery, theft, rape and culpable homicide in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the major achievements the command recorded recently.

According to Kaoje, the command is working towards actualisation of a crime free state.

“The unsavoury activities of criminal merchants desperate to make a living at the expense of the law-abiding and hardworking people of the state will not be tolerated,” he warned.

The commissioner said the command had arrested Halima Mohammed, Mamman Mohammad, Ibrahim Muhammad, Abubakar Muntari, Chiso Yaro and Sa’adu Sanusi over alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and culpable homicide.

Kaoje said: “They were arrested over an alleged report by one Alhaji Sada Mohammed, on May 27, that while he was in his house a gang of armed robbers numbering about 10 with guns and cutlasses, invaded his house, attacked and shot him with a gun.

“The hoodlums carted away the sum of N200,000 and also kidnapped his wife, one Aisha Sada (now deceased), and took her to unknown destination and shot her dead.”

He added that the command also on June 25 arrested Abdullahi Ibrahim and Tukur Ibrahim of Tungar Rana village in Kware Local Government Area over alleged criminal conspiracy and attempt to commit an offence of robbery.

According to him, the command had on June 28, arrested Murtala Abubakar and Salisu Ismail of Raymond village area, Sokoto, for alleged criminal conspiracy, house trespass and theft.

Also arrested by the command was one Shuaibu Aliyu on June 24 over alleged rape and attempt to commit an offence with a minor and one Ahmed Maibuhu, on June 25, over alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Kaoje further warned all criminal elements in the state and their allies who may be nursing agenda that are inimical to the safety and security of the state to desist from such act.

He said the Police in the state will not relent in mobilising all resources within its arsenal to confront and neutralise their criminal acts and tendencies.

He appealed for more support from the people of the state, while encouraging them to explore and exploit to the fullest the window of mutual cooperation provided by the re-invigorated concept of Community Policing, which was recently inaugurated in the state.