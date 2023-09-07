Police arrest 13 suspected kidnappers, kill four in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested 13 suspected kidnappers and killed four in the last one month.

The Command’s Acting Public Relations Officer, Nasir Hassan, disclosed this at a news conference in Kaduna on Thursday.

According to Hassan, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, the suspects were arrested based on intelligence reports.

He added that the police killed the four on different occasions during exchanges of gunfire with criminals.

Hassan also disclosed that the command arrested no fewer than 10 suspected members of a street gang popularly known as Sara-Suka.

He also said that the command recovered from crime suspects two AK47 rifles, three locally-made fabricated revolvers, two motorcycles and 15 live cartridges during the period under review.

Hassan also said that the police recovered three mobile phones and three bags of dried leaves suspected to be hemp.

Hassan said that all the suspects would be charged to court on the completion of investigation.

He appealed to citizens to always report any suspicious movements to the nearest security station for proactive measures.

He gave the assurance that the command remained committed to ridding the state of crime.