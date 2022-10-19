Police arrest 12 suspects, recover weapons in Zamfara State

Operative of the Zamfara State Police Command has arrested 12 suspected bandits, political thugs and arm dealers.

This was made known by the spokesman of the Command, Muhammad Shehu, at a news briefing on Tuesday.

The command also recovered four-locally-fabricated guns, one AK-47 Rifle, 100 rounds of live ammunition, seven cartridges, a cutlass and some items suspected to be charms from the suspects.

At the briefing in Guzau, the Zamfara State capital, Shehu said on October 15 and at about 6:15pm, the command received a call that armed political thugs carrying sophisticated weapons, including locally-made guns and cutlasses, were shooting sporadically at innocent people in Gusau.

He said the incident led to the killing of one person and left 11 others injured.

According to him, the injured are still receiving treatments at Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau.

Shehu said: “The command, in an effort to curtail the situation and arrest the perpetrators, reinforced its tactical operatives.

“On sighting the police operatives, the hoodlums started shooting and, thereby, putting the lives of the police operatives and innocent citizens in danger.

“The police operatives, however, acted professionally and used minimum force, which led to the arrest of five suspects in possession of locally-fabricated guns, while others fled.”

He also confirmed that on October 15 and at about 4pm, police tactical operatives, while on patrol along Tsafe-Funtua Road and acting on intelligence, intercepted two motorcycles carrying two passengers each.

He added: “The suspects were arrested and found on them the walkie-talkie which they used to communicate with their other members during their operations.

“Intelligence about them revealed that they were among the hoodlums that used to terrorise commuters along Tsafe-Funtua Road by attacking, killing and kidnapping innocent people.

“The police also learnt that they also belong to a notorious syndicate that made life unbearable in several villages in Tsafe LGA and its environ.”

Shehu added that on October 11, police tactical operatives deployed along Tsafe-Funtua Road, acting on intelligence intercepted a Golf Vehicle, dark ash in colour and driven by one Abubakar Buda, a 32-year-old native of Zuru Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

He said: “The suspect was arrested while on transit back from Jos to Kucheri in Tsafe where he was to deliver arms and ammunition to a notorious bandit leader called Chumo.

“A search was conducted on the spot, and the exhibits in his possession were recovered.

“The suspect mentioned some of his collaborators to include one Bitrus Bulus, known as Peter, and one Weng Adamu, both males from Jos South LGA of Plateau, as his partners in crime.

“The same suspect also confessed to the police that he had been into arms supply business where he often collected arms and ammunition from one James in Jos, Plateau State, now at large, and deliver them to the bandit leaders terrorising Tsafe-Funtua Road as well as attack villages and communities in Tsafe and Mada.”